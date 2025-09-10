Lawmaker dismisses house shake up as ‘tsismis’

House Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega slammed talk of a leadership change in the House of Representatives, dismissing it as mere “chismis.”

“There is no change of leadership,” Ortega told reporters after a meeting of political party leaders with Speaker Martin Romualdez on Wednesday afternoon. “As you can see, the House is united. All party leaders were there, our Majority Floor Leader [Rep. Sandro Marcos], the Speaker himself, and several Deputy Speakers.”

Among those present were leaders of Lakas-CMD, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), National Unity Party (NUP), Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Nacionalista Party (NP), and Party-List Foundation Inc. (PCFI). Ortega even posted a group photo on Facebook to prove unity.

Rumors of Romualdez’s ouster as Speaker had circulated in recent weeks, but Ortega insisted there was no evidence to back them up.

“Well, maraming tsismis pero tsismis lang — bulong-bulong. The House is solid, there’s no change in leadership,” Ortega stressed.

The House currently has 317 members, with 29 in the minority and seven independents.