Jinggoy swears: ‘Mamatay man ako… Wala akong natatanggap!’”

Staff Report

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday flatly denied receiving any kickback from the controversial flood control projects in Bulacan, lashing out at former DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez who accused him in a House inquiry.

In an interview on GMA News, Estrada swore: “Mamatay man ako, mamatay man pamilya ko, wala akong natatanggap.”

Estrada claimed Hernandez was targeting him out of spite.

“Dalawa lang ’yan. Unang-una ako ang nagpakulong sa kaniya nung nakaraang hearing dahil sa taasang pagsisinungaling niya sa committee. Panglawa, siguro may tao sa likod niya… may malaking tao sa likod niyan.”

The senator vowed to pursue legal action.

“Unang-unang, perjury… bigla niyang dinawit ’yung aking pangalan out of the blue, out of nowhere bigla niyang pinagbintangan ako na ako’y tumatanggap ng kickback. Panglawa, ’yung using of issues name… kahit pinakita ko na ’yung ID niya mataasang dini-deny pa niya.”

Hernandez, earlier cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, later dropped Estrada and Senator Joel Villanueva’s names in the House probe, alleging they demanded 30% cuts from projects worth hundreds of millions.

Estrada, who has a history of plunder charges and is currently free on bail while appealing a conviction, insists the fresh accusations are baseless.

