‘Grave violation’ PH slams Israel attack on Doha

The Philippines on Wednesday condemned Israel’s attack on Hamas officials inside Qatar’s capital, Doha, calling it a “grave violation of international law” and a breach of sovereignty.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the strike runs contrary to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’ political base since 2012 and is mediating ceasefire talks with Egypt, denounced the Israeli attack as “cowardly.”

“The Philippines highlights the need for parties to the conflict in Gaza to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and work towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East,” the DFA stressed.

No Filipino casualties were reported. The Philippine Embassy in Doha has urged the 220,000 Filipinos in Qatar to remain calm and follow official advisories.

This marks Manila’s strongest rebuke yet of Israel’s actions, following earlier statements criticizing plans for a “full military takeover” of Gaza and humanitarian restrictions that “aggravate an already dire situation.”