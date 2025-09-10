Dubai Motorcyclist Dies in Crash with Stationary Truck

A motorcyclist was killed on Sheikh Zayed Road Wednesday morning after slamming into a stationary truck, Dubai Police confirmed.

The fatal crash happened just before the Arabian Ranches Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi. Authorities said the truck made an unsafe stop on the hard shoulder due to a technical issue, catching the approaching motorcyclist off guard. The rider lost control and suffered fatal injuries on impact.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, explained the deadly collision was caused by “a combination of factors”—the truck’s unsafe stop and the motorcyclist’s lack of attention.

He warned that stopping on road shoulders unnecessarily is one of Dubai’s most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to serious or fatal accidents. “The shoulder is for emergencies only, such as sudden breakdowns or urgent medical cases,” he said.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that “near-daily” accidents occur from reckless roadside stops. Violators face hefty fines, black points, and possible vehicle impoundment.

Police urged drivers to:

Move to the far-right lane if facing car trouble

Use hazard lights and warning triangles

Avoid distractions like mobile phones

Maintain safe speed and distance

“Compliance with traffic laws is the only way to protect lives,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan added, vowing strict enforcement against violators.