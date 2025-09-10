Latest NewsNews

Dubai Motorcyclist Dies in Crash with Stationary Truck

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 mins ago

A motorcyclist was killed on Sheikh Zayed Road Wednesday morning after slamming into a stationary truck, Dubai Police confirmed.

The fatal crash happened just before the Arabian Ranches Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi. Authorities said the truck made an unsafe stop on the hard shoulder due to a technical issue, catching the approaching motorcyclist off guard. The rider lost control and suffered fatal injuries on impact.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, explained the deadly collision was caused by “a combination of factors”—the truck’s unsafe stop and the motorcyclist’s lack of attention.

He warned that stopping on road shoulders unnecessarily is one of Dubai’s most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to serious or fatal accidents. “The shoulder is for emergencies only, such as sudden breakdowns or urgent medical cases,” he said.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that “near-daily” accidents occur from reckless roadside stops. Violators face hefty fines, black points, and possible vehicle impoundment.

Police urged drivers to:

  • Move to the far-right lane if facing car trouble

  • Use hazard lights and warning triangles

  • Avoid distractions like mobile phones

  • Maintain safe speed and distance

“Compliance with traffic laws is the only way to protect lives,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan added, vowing strict enforcement against violators.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 1

41 na taong nagtatago? Murder fugitive arrested in Baguio

14 mins ago
477151208 1167350644978028 4424371588278632068 n

Lawmaker dismisses house shake up as ‘tsismis’

20 mins ago
iStock 1877219986

UAE Shuts 11 Illegal Maid Agencies in Al Ain

32 mins ago
488249412 1218231376338058 8348670830891215555 n

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde anew: He has nothing to hide

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button