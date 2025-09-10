Latest NewsNews

Dubai Maid Fined After Dog Bites Teen in Elevator

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

The Dubai Court of Appeal has halved the fine for an Asian domestic worker found negligent in a case where a household dog attacked a teenager in an apartment elevator.

The worker’s penalty was reduced from Dh3,000 to Dh1,500 after the court ruled that while negligence was involved, it was minor.

The incident happened in Tilal Al Emarat, when a 14-year-old boy was bitten on his right leg as he entered the elevator. He required hospital treatment.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint, claiming the maid failed to properly control the dog.

The worker, employed for just three months, said she was holding the dog on a leash when it suddenly lunged at the child. She quickly returned the animal to the apartment and insisted she didn’t know why it became aggressive.

The Appeals Court acknowledged her explanation but maintained that she bore some responsibility for the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Upholds Fine for Man Who Defamed Nurse Online

5 mins ago
546419846 1223995713089452 8054129721594535174 n

UAE reaffirms support to Qatar following Israel attack

19 mins ago
533582272 1286476919604150 7628389229618956923 n

‘Nakakahiya’ De Lima, Gatchalian reacts on South Korea’s loan cancellation

35 mins ago
546459836 1238779928290220 6826003704567484174 n

BOC suspects 8 Discaya luxury cars ‘smuggled’

58 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button