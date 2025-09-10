Dubai Maid Fined After Dog Bites Teen in Elevator

The Dubai Court of Appeal has halved the fine for an Asian domestic worker found negligent in a case where a household dog attacked a teenager in an apartment elevator.

The worker’s penalty was reduced from Dh3,000 to Dh1,500 after the court ruled that while negligence was involved, it was minor.

The incident happened in Tilal Al Emarat, when a 14-year-old boy was bitten on his right leg as he entered the elevator. He required hospital treatment.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint, claiming the maid failed to properly control the dog.

The worker, employed for just three months, said she was holding the dog on a leash when it suddenly lunged at the child. She quickly returned the animal to the apartment and insisted she didn’t know why it became aggressive.

The Appeals Court acknowledged her explanation but maintained that she bore some responsibility for the incident.