DPWH Dizon uncovers ‘ghost’ flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said at least three flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro listed in the 2024 national budget could not be found on the ground.

Dizon, who visited the province as part of his ongoing review of questionable DPWH projects, said the supposed projects in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) included:

• P300 million road dike/esplanade along the left side of the Panggalaan River in Naujan;

• P250 million road dike/esplanade along the right side of the same river; and

• P200 million road dike along Mag-asawang Tubig River in Sitio Dike, Barangay Apitong.

“Guniguni. Wala akong proyektong nakikita dito. Baka may third eye sa inyo na may nakikitang flood control dito,” Dizon remarked during the inspection.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor said he had repeatedly requested documents from former DPWH Regional Director Gerald Pacanan but received none. Barangay Apitong Chairman Mhelo Eleponga also confirmed there was no coordination with the local government regarding the projects.

Dizon said he would summon Pacanan, who was reportedly reassigned to the DPWH central office amid the controversy.

“Kailangan nating malaman ‘yung buong istorya. Ano ba ‘to, napanaginipan lang bigla na magtayo tayo sa Naujan?” he said.

Meanwhile, Dolor vowed to file charges against officials behind a substandard 1.5-kilometer dike in Barangay Tagumpay that cost P2.67 billion.

During their inspection, Dizon and Dolor found that sheet piles used in the structure were less than three meters long, far shorter than the required 12 meters. Pacanan had signed off on the project, which was funded through the 2023 and 2024 GAA.

The P2.67-billion project was divided into smaller contracts worth about P300 million each, awarded to Sunwest Inc., previously owned by Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, as well as St. Timothy Construction Company and Elite General Contractor and Development Corporation.

Dolor added that the project had no coordination with the DPWH Mimaropa office and lacked permits from the provincial government.