BOC suspects 8 Discaya luxury cars ‘smuggled’

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has flagged eight out of 30 luxury vehicles owned by the Discaya family as suspected smuggled cars, following an investigation.

The BOC said the vehicles were imported without import entries and certificates of payment.

The questionable units include a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz G63, Mercedes-Benz G500, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, Lincoln Navigator, and Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the Discayas were given 15 days to present legal documents proving the cars were properly imported.

Nepomuceno also revealed that seven more vehicles had import entry documents but no proof of payment.

The high-end cars remain under BOC custody pending further legal action.