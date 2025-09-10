Abu Dhabi launches ‘Golden List’ to fast-track food imports

Abu Dhabi authorities have rolled out the Golden List of Food Products, a new initiative that grants expedited entry at border crossings for food items with a strong compliance record.

The program, led by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Customs, aims to speed up customs clearance and reduce operational costs for importers while upholding food safety standards.

To qualify, products must show compliance in five consecutive shipments, carry a health certificate from the country of origin, and be registered through the “Atlab” trade and logistics platform at least 24 hours before arrival. Once approved, shipments undergo only document pre-audit, without the need for visual inspection or sampling.

Authorities warned that products found to violate regulations or trigger food safety alerts will be removed immediately from the Golden List and subjected to regular inspection procedures.

Dr. Tariq Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said the initiative balances efficiency and safety. “The Golden List represents an innovative mechanism to enhance regulatory procedures, while focusing resources on higher-risk products,” he said.