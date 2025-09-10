41 na taong nagtatago? Murder fugitive arrested in Baguio

After 41 years in hiding, agents of the National Bureau of Investigation – Cordillera (NBI-CAR) have arrested a man long wanted for murder in Baguio City.

The suspect, identified as Mario Caubang Lumague, has been evading justice since 1984 after escaping police custody before his scheduled court hearing. His arrest warrant was issued way back on February 27, 1986 by RTC Branch 5, Baguio City.

According to investigators, Lumague had been living quietly in the city, working as a taxi driver. Shockingly, he allegedly even bragged to fellow drivers about committing the murder and successfully eluding authorities for decades.

NBI-CAR agents tracked Lumague by monitoring the areas where he regularly parked his taxi. On September 4, they confirmed his presence at his rented apartment in Upper Pinget, Baguio City and immediately moved in for the arrest.

He was booked at the NBI-CAR office and turned over the next day, September 5, to RTC Branch 5, which issued a commitment order for his detention at the Baguio City Jail.