UAE expands trials of driverless delivery vehicles

The United Arab Emirates is positioning itself as a global hub for autonomous transport, with driverless taxis and delivery vehicles increasingly being tested across the country.

Dubai-based trade, transport, and logistics group 7X announced plans to roll out nationwide deliveries using autonomous vehicles within a year. The company is currently conducting trials in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, where driverless trucks are already delivering products to customers.

“A few autonomous trucks are already active in Masdar City. Once we accumulate enough operational hours to prove safety, we will expand to Khalifa City and then to Dubai. Within a year, these vehicles will be on UAE roads,” said Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, during the 28th Universal Postal Union Congress in Dubai.

Al Wahedi noted that the technology would reduce road congestion and cut costs for courier, express, and parcel (CEP) services. “It’s like a train; the vehicles will stop at stations to deliver goods. This will ease traffic and be very economical for all CEP players,” he said.

7X, whose subsidiaries include Emirates Post, Innovation Studio, EMX, and Fintx, also launched its National Network for Logistics (NXN), a platform integrating local and international service providers. The initiative supports quick commerce (Q-commerce), shifting from traditional two-day delivery to as fast as 10 minutes.

Through its Win app, customers can also customize delivery preferences, such as designating separate addresses for food and parcels.

Other companies are pursuing similar initiatives. In April, Yango Technology, in partnership with Roots and Roads and the Transport Authority, began a pilot project in Dubai’s Shobha Hartland, delivering orders within a 22-kilometre radius in under 30 minutes.

The UAE’s growing adoption of driverless delivery solutions reflects its broader strategy to integrate advanced technology into transport, logistics, and e-commerce.