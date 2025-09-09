UAE condemns deadly shooting attack near Jerusalem

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned a shooting attack near Jerusalem that left at least six people dead and several others injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, stressing that such acts undermine security and stability.

The Ministry also extended condolences to the victims’ families, the State of Israel, and its people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The attack occurred at a busy intersection in northern Jerusalem when two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop near Jewish settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.

Both assailants were killed by a security officer and a civilian. Israeli authorities labeled the incident a terror attack.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed stronger measures, saying the country was facing a “war on several fronts.”