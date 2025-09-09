UAE airports handle over 1 billion passengers in a decade

The United Arab Emirates’ aviation sector has surpassed one billion passengers between 2015 and 2024, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The report showed more than 6.4 million aircraft movements during the same period, underscoring a decade of sustained growth in one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Passenger traffic rose from 114.8 million in 2015 to 147.8 million in 2024, covering arrivals, departures, and transit travellers. Aircraft movements reached over 800,000 last year alone.

The Centre also ranked the UAE first globally in the air transport quality index, while placing among the top ten in five other aviation-related indicators.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, attributed the achievements to national strategies and leadership-driven initiatives.

“These milestones reinforce the UAE’s global standing in aviation and highlight the sector’s role in driving economic growth and competitiveness,” Al Marri said. He noted that the UAE continues to enhance efficiency and sustainability by adopting new technologies while maintaining high safety and service standards.

The growth reflects the country’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading regional and global aviation hub, supporting tourism, trade, and wider economic diversification efforts.