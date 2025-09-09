Marcos orders creation of migrant workers office in Cambodia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will open a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Cambodia to provide direct assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos issued the order during a meeting with more than 500 members of the Filipino community in Phnom Penh on September 7.

The new office will cater to an estimated 10,000 Filipinos in Cambodia, offering legal aid, welfare services, reintegration programs, and skills training.

“We shall immediately comply with the directive of the President to establish a Migrant Workers’ Office in Cambodia, through full coordination with DFA Secretary Tess Lazaro and Ambassador Flerida Mayo,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

The move comes amid growing concerns about scam hubs targeting Filipino workers. Ambassador Mayo reported that cases of Filipinos lured into these operations have more than doubled this year, with at least 24 victims rescued in August alone.

Marcos praised the contributions of overseas Filipinos in Cambodia across schools, hospitals, businesses, and infrastructure, emphasizing their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

The DMW currently operates 42 Migrant Workers Offices worldwide and is planning to expand further in countries with large Filipino communities.