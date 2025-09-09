Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos: no budget for flood control projects in 2026

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 min ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said there will be no allocation for flood control projects in the 2026 national budget, citing unused funds from 2025.

Speaking on his BBM Podcast on Monday, Marcos explained that the P350 billion already allocated for 2025 remains unspent and will continue to fund ongoing projects.

We already are seeing na lahat ng flood control project na dapat ilalagay sa 2026 na budget, hindi na siguro kailangan. So, there will be no budget for 2026 for flood control. Dahil mayroon naman P350 billion for 2025 na hindi pa nauubos talaga. So, tuloy-tuloy pa ‘yung trabaho,” the President said.

Marcos clarified that flood control initiatives will not stop but emphasized the need to ensure proper spending, implementation, and project design.

An initial proposal placed the 2026 budget for flood control projects at P274.9 billion under the National Expenditure Program. However, Marcos last week ordered a review of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ proposed budget following corruption allegations tied to several projects.

He said an independent body will soon be formed to investigate the anomalies, noting that only 15 firms cornered about 20 percent of contracts nationwide.

Marcos also said he was open to discussions with contractors but insisted they must shoulder the costs of fixing faulty projects.

“Ayusin nila up to specification at their cost. Don’t expect the government to pay for it,” he said.

The President vowed to hold accountable those behind anomalous projects. “Tatanggalin natin ‘yung mga player na ‘yon, kahit sino man sila, para maging maayos ang patakbo ng sistema,” Marcos said.

