Ex-DPWH engineer tags Senators Estrada, Villanueva in alleged flood control kickbacks

Former assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez of Bulacan First District accused Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva of receiving kickbacks from government flood control projects, during a House inquiry.

Hernandez, testifying before the House Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, admitted serving as one of the “bagmen” for the senators.

He said his former superior, dismissed district engineer Henry Alcantara, directed him to keep boxes of cash delivered by Syms Construction Trading general manager Sally Santos since 2022.

Santos earlier told the Senate she had delivered over ₱1 billion in cash to Alcantara’s office. Hernandez confirmed the deliveries but claimed he never touched the funds, saying they were retrieved under Alcantara’s orders.

Pressed on whether lawmakers benefited from the scheme, Hernandez appealed not to be returned to the Senate’s custody, citing safety concerns. He had previously been cited in contempt and detained there over issues surrounding a fake driver’s license.

Hernandez later read a prepared statement alleging that Estrada facilitated ₱355 million in projects in Bulacan this year with a supposed 30% “commitment,” while Villanueva allegedly endorsed ₱600 million worth of flood control projects in 2023 with the same cut.

He also said drivers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Bulacan and Alcantara were tasked to deliver kickbacks to politicians and DPWH Undersecretary Robert Bernardo.

Estrada, in a statement, denied Hernandez’s allegations and challenged him to undergo a public lie detector test.