Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DPWH receives over 100 reports of suspected anomalous projects nationwide

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has received more than 100 reports of alleged irregular projects across the country, following the government’s probe into flood control programs.

“In just one week since we got involved in this, over a hundred projects have already been reported to me nationwide. But we need to go through them one by one,” DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said in an interview with Unang Hirit.

Dizon described the agency as the most disorderly he has encountered in his years of public service.

“Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng ahensyang ganito kagulo. Hindi ko maintindihan kung ano ang sistema, ano ang proseso. Talagang napaka-overwhelming,” he said.

He stressed the need for systemic reform rather than piecemeal fixes.

“This will not be solved overnight. The system has evolved for decades. But step by step, we need to fix it,” Dizon said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Customs probes possible smuggling of Discaya luxury cars

45 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 11 2

Marcos orders creation of migrant workers office in Cambodia

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 2

Marcos: no budget for flood control projects in 2026

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 2

UAE expands trials of driverless delivery vehicles

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button