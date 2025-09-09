DPWH receives over 100 reports of suspected anomalous projects nationwide

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has received more than 100 reports of alleged irregular projects across the country, following the government’s probe into flood control programs.

“In just one week since we got involved in this, over a hundred projects have already been reported to me nationwide. But we need to go through them one by one,” DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said in an interview with Unang Hirit.

Dizon described the agency as the most disorderly he has encountered in his years of public service.

“Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng ahensyang ganito kagulo. Hindi ko maintindihan kung ano ang sistema, ano ang proseso. Talagang napaka-overwhelming,” he said.

He stressed the need for systemic reform rather than piecemeal fixes.

“This will not be solved overnight. The system has evolved for decades. But step by step, we need to fix it,” Dizon said.