Customs probes possible smuggling of Discaya luxury cars

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said most of the luxury cars owned by the Discayas and currently under its custody have no records of paid duties and taxes.

“These are really red flags. If you have doubtful import entries or lack documents proving payment of duties and taxes, there is strong presumption that these items are smuggled,” BOC Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Bendijo said in an interview with 24 Oras.

The bureau warned that vehicles found to have unpaid duties and taxes could be impounded, while those with complete documentation may be released immediately.

Customs is also investigating how some of the luxury cars were released despite alleged tax deficiencies, as well as how they were registered with the Land Transportation Office.

“Our Commissioner has made it clear that this investigation will spare no one. If there are personnel involved in the smuggling or in the registration using fake documents, they will be held accountable,” Bendijo said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management’s Procurement Service (PS-DBM) has cancelled the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) membership of nine construction companies linked to Sarah Discaya.

This disqualifies the firms from participating in future government procurement projects.

The DBM also said it is reviewing the PhilGEPS membership of other firms implicated in anomalous flood control projects.