UAE, Jordan leaders hold talks on bilateral ties, Middle East developments

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Both reaffirmed their countries’ support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and emphasized the two-state solution as the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

They rejected any Israeli moves to annex parts of the West Bank, displace Palestinians, or expand settlements, warning such actions threaten regional security.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah also expressed their opposition to Israeli statements seen as undermining the sovereignty of other regional states. They underscored their commitment to continued consultation and coordination in light of regional challenges.

The meeting was attended by senior UAE and Jordanian officials, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.

King Abdullah was later seen off at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE officials before his departure.