Mendoza urges public to stop hate vs. Atayde amid flood control probe

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza on Sunday defended her husband, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, after a Senate witness accused him of demanding money in exchange for public works projects.

In a post on X, Mendoza appealed to the public to refrain from personal attacks against Atayde and his family “until facts come out.”

“I am with my husband in this. Wala siyang ginagawang masama sa loob [He’s not doing anything wrong inside]. He has been doing his best to serve the people of his district in Quezon City since the beginning,” she said.

The allegations surfaced after contractor Curlee Discaya testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee on Sept. 8 that 17 lawmakers and several public works officials solicited or received money to secure government contracts.

Atayde denied the accusations, insisting he never used his position for personal gain.

Mendoza added she hopes “that the people who are truly responsible will be held accountable and that innocent individuals be spared from this mess.”

Atayde, an actor-turned-lawmaker, won reelection as Quezon City’s 1st District representative in May.