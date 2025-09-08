Latest NewsNews

Mendoza urges public to stop hate vs. Atayde amid flood control probe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza on Sunday defended her husband, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, after a Senate witness accused him of demanding money in exchange for public works projects.

In a post on X, Mendoza appealed to the public to refrain from personal attacks against Atayde and his family “until facts come out.”

“I am with my husband in this. Wala siyang ginagawang masama sa loob [He’s not doing anything wrong inside]. He has been doing his best to serve the people of his district in Quezon City since the beginning,” she said.

The allegations surfaced after contractor Curlee Discaya testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee on Sept. 8 that 17 lawmakers and several public works officials solicited or received money to secure government contracts.

Atayde denied the accusations, insisting he never used his position for personal gain.

Mendoza added she hopes “that the people who are truly responsible will be held accountable and that innocent individuals be spared from this mess.”

Atayde, an actor-turned-lawmaker, won reelection as Quezon City’s 1st District representative in May.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 147206877

UAE court sets new liability rule for plastic surgeons

14 seconds ago
iStock 1192331950

Dubai RTA to regulate tourist transport under new rules

4 mins ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte 1

ICC postpones Duterte hearing to review fitness-to-stand-trial claim

14 mins ago
544807972 1373968757418908 8426977080588110105 n

Lacson to replace Marcoleta as Blue Ribbon chair — Sotto

21 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button