Marcos decries ‘brazen’ corruption in infrastructure projects, orders probe

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has condemned what he described as “garapalan” or brazen corruption in government, particularly in publicly funded infrastructure projects.

“I was shocked. I cannot believe that we have reached this point in the government,” Marcos said in the latest episode of his podcast.

He recalled that when he served as Ilocos Norte governor from 1983 to 1986 and from 1998 to 2007, corruption was not as blatant.

“The amount being taken has become so huge, and on top of that, they are not even trying to hide it,” he said, noting that irregularities in infrastructure projects have worsened over decades.

Marcos stressed the need for stronger safeguards, including possible legislation and government restructuring, to curb systemic corruption. “What we can do is to find out how this happened, who are the people involved, make them answerable, and fix the structure so this is not allowable,” he said.

The President is set to sign an executive order creating an independent three-member commission to investigate irregularities in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects. The body will submit its findings and recommendations to prosecuting agencies such as the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman.

The probe will initially focus on questionable flood control projects, but its scope may expand to other infrastructure projects flagged by the public.