Lacson to replace Marcoleta as Blue Ribbon chair — Sotto

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson will take over as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III announced Monday night.

The development came just hours after the Senate elected Sotto to replace Sen. Francis Escudero as Senate president.

Sotto said outgoing chair Sen. Rodante Marcoleta may not retain the post since he is not part of the Senate majority.

Marcoleta recently presided over a hearing where contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya linked lawmakers and public works officials to alleged corruption in flood control projects.

