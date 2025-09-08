Latest NewsNews

ICC postpones Duterte hearing to review fitness-to-stand-trial claim

Staff Report14 mins ago

The International Criminal Court has delayed a key hearing in the crimes-against-humanity case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to give judges time to review his lawyers’ claim that he is unfit to stand trial.

In a Sept. 8 ruling, Pre-Trial Chamber I said a “limited postponement” of the Sept. 23 confirmation of charges hearing was necessary to adjudicate Duterte’s request. The chamber emphasized that the hearing’s purpose is to determine whether there is enough evidence to believe he committed each crime charged.

Judge María del Socorro Flores Liera dissented, arguing the defense motion should have been denied and proceedings should have continued.

Duterte, 80, was surrendered to the ICC in March after Philippine authorities executed an arrest warrant. He faces allegations of murder, torture and rape as part of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines from 2011 to 2019. Prosecutors say he is criminally liable as an indirect co-perpetrator.

The ICC has not yet set a new hearing date.

