Latest NewsNews

Escudero ousted, Sotto returns as Senate President

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

Senate President Francis Escudero was unseated on Monday in a leadership coup that installed Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as his successor.

Senator Migz Zubiri first moved to declare Escudero’s position vacant, a motion that went unopposed.

Escudero, who assumed the Senate presidency in 2024, presided over the chamber during heated debates on charter change, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, and high-profile inquiries into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

In a short speech, Escudero said he had no regrets about the decisions he made while leading the Senate.

Sotto, who previously served as Senate President from 2018 to 2022, returns to the top post.

The chamber also elected Senator Ping Lacson as Senate President Pro-Tempore, while Zubiri was chosen as majority leader.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 6 2

UAE economy grows 3.9% in Q1 2025, non-oil sector hits record share

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 2

Dubai Police praised by Indian YouTuber for swift recovery of lost iPhone

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 2

UAE, Jordan leaders hold talks on bilateral ties, Middle East developments

24 mins ago
499255419 1243690030457350 8297262849697167295 n

Sotto secures 15 signatures in bid to unseat Escudero as Senate president

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button