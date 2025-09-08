Escudero ousted, Sotto returns as Senate President

Senate President Francis Escudero was unseated on Monday in a leadership coup that installed Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as his successor.

Senator Migz Zubiri first moved to declare Escudero’s position vacant, a motion that went unopposed.

Escudero, who assumed the Senate presidency in 2024, presided over the chamber during heated debates on charter change, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, and high-profile inquiries into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

In a short speech, Escudero said he had no regrets about the decisions he made while leading the Senate.

Sotto, who previously served as Senate President from 2018 to 2022, returns to the top post.

The chamber also elected Senator Ping Lacson as Senate President Pro-Tempore, while Zubiri was chosen as majority leader.