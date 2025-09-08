Dubai RTA to regulate tourist transport under new rules

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority will take charge of licensing and regulating all tourist transport operations in the emirate under a new Executive Regulation.

The RTA will handle permits for tourist transport establishments, register and renew tourist vehicles, and issue professional licences for drivers, ensuring compliance through approved service channels and centres.

Officials said the regulation is designed to build an integrated tourist transport system, raise service quality, and enhance safety and comfort for visitors.

In a joint statement, the RTA and the Department of Economy and Tourism said the move will strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination while boosting standards across the sector and providing concrete benefits for companies in the tourism economy.