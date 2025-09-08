Latest NewsNews

Dubai RTA to regulate tourist transport under new rules

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority will take charge of licensing and regulating all tourist transport operations in the emirate under a new Executive Regulation.

The RTA will handle permits for tourist transport establishments, register and renew tourist vehicles, and issue professional licences for drivers, ensuring compliance through approved service channels and centres.

Officials said the regulation is designed to build an integrated tourist transport system, raise service quality, and enhance safety and comfort for visitors.

In a joint statement, the RTA and the Department of Economy and Tourism said the move will strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination while boosting standards across the sector and providing concrete benefits for companies in the tourism economy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 147206877

UAE court sets new liability rule for plastic surgeons

21 seconds ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte 1

ICC postpones Duterte hearing to review fitness-to-stand-trial claim

14 mins ago
544807972 1373968757418908 8426977080588110105 n

Lacson to replace Marcoleta as Blue Ribbon chair — Sotto

21 mins ago
488249412 1218231376338058 8348670830891215555 n

Mendoza urges public to stop hate vs. Atayde amid flood control probe

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button