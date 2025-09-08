Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police praised by Indian YouTuber for swift recovery of lost iPhone

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago

Dubai Police earned praise from popular Indian YouTuber Madan Gowri after swiftly recovering and returning his lost iPhone free of charge.

Gowri, who has over eight million YouTube subscribers, said he misplaced his phone while boarding a flight to Chennai at Dubai International Airport last week. In a viral video, the 32-year-old recounted that he only realized the device was missing after boarding and reported it upon landing.

According to him, Dubai Police responded quickly to his email inquiry, confirmed the phone had been found, and sent it to him on the next flight at no cost. “The process was simple and incredibly fast,” Gowri said, praising the authorities’ efficiency.

The viral account has drawn further attention to Dubai Police’s record of reuniting residents and visitors with lost valuables.

Just last month, a British tourist recovered a wallet lost in a Dubai mall within hours, while in July a Saudi visitor had a luxury watch returned within 24 hours after misplacing it at a hotel.

