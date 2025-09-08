Dubai court orders man to repay Dh480,000 loan proven by WhatsApp messages

A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to repay Dh480,000 to a friend after failing to return money lent over time, despite admitting the debt in WhatsApp messages.

Court documents showed the plaintiff, also Arab, provided financial help through multiple transactions. The defendant later promised repayment — even offering extra compensation for delays — but stopped responding and ignored court proceedings.

The court ruled that WhatsApp messages constitute valid evidence under UAE civil law and found the defendant liable for the full amount. He was also ordered to pay 5% annual interest from the date of the claim until settlement, plus court fees and expenses.

Judges said the ruling underscores the judiciary’s strict approach toward personal debt and affirms the admissibility of digital communications in civil disputes.