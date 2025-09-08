DOTr to seek removal or reduction of airline rebooking fees

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will meet with airlines to push for the removal of rebooking fees, Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

“If total removal is not possible, we will at least request a reduction,” Lopez told lawmakers during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing on the DOTr’s 2026 budget.

ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima earlier questioned the need for passengers to pay in full for rebooking, saying most travelers have valid reasons for changing their flights.

Lopez also appealed for a bigger budget after the agency’s proposed ₱531 billion funding for 2026 was cut by 62 percent in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to ₱197 billion. He warned that the DOTr would again have to depend on unprogrammed appropriations, which take effect later in the year and cause payment delays to contractors.

Several key railway projects were given no funding in the NEP, including the MRT Line 4 and the Mindanao Railway.

House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairperson Romeo Momo Sr. questioned the agency’s push for higher funding, citing its 73 percent obligation rate in 2023. Lopez said reforms are being implemented, including decentralizing the Bids and Awards Committee, to improve budget performance.

He added that delays in funding have already forced the agency to pay contractors long after projects were completed, leading to higher costs. “As projects drag on, expenses grow and so does our debt,” Lopez said.