Contractor Discaya names lawmakers, DPWH officials in alleged flood control payoffs

Contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II has accused several lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials of soliciting money from his firm after it secured government projects.

Testifying before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Discaya alleged that congressmen and DPWH officials demanded payments ranging from 10 to 25 percent of project costs to prevent delays or contract termination.

“We had no choice because if we didn’t cooperate, they would create problems for the project through mutual termination or right-of-way issues. Some DPWH officials approached us after we won the bidding to take their share of the project amount,” Discaya said.

Lawmakers named in his testimony include Reps. Roman Romulo, Jojo Ang, Patrick Michael Vargas, Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Nicanor Briones, Marcy Teodoro, Florida Robes, Eleandro Jesus Madrona, Benjamin Agarao Jr., Florencio Noel, Reynante Arrogancia, Marvin Rillo, Leody Tarriela, Teodoro Haresco, Antonieta Eudela, Dean Asistio, and Marivic Co-Pilar. He also identified former presidential assistant for the Visayas undersecretary Terrence Calatrava.

Discaya further alleged that DPWH officials involved include Regional Director Eduarte Virgilio (Region 5), Unified Project Management Offices Director Ramon Arriola III, District Engineer Henry Alcantara (Bulacan 1st), Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, District Engineer Aristotle Ramos (Metro Manila 1st), District Engineer Manny Bulusan (North Manila), District Engineer Edgardo Pingol (Bulacan sub-DEO), and District Engineer Michael Rosaria (Quezon 2nd).

He claimed that most of the officials told him the money should be delivered to Zaldy Co, with a minimum share of 25 percent.

Discaya also testified that Rep. Marvin Rillo repeatedly invoked his “close ties” with Speaker Martin Romualdez.