UAE deports Indian national wanted for tax evasion, gambling, and money laundering

The UAE has deported an Indian national wanted on charges of tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced.

The CBI said Harshit Babulal Jain was flown to Ahmedabad on September 5 and turned over to Gujarat Police. Jain had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued in August 2023 at the request of Gujarat Police.

Authorities in India allege that Jain was a key figure in a betting and money laundering racket worth an estimated Rs2,300 crore (Dh958 million). Gujarat Police said more than 1,500 bank accounts were tied to the operation, with Rs9.62 crore (Dh4 million) already frozen across 481 accounts.

The CBI noted that Jain was traced to Dubai after an Interpol alert. His deportation followed a proposal submitted to UAE authorities in December 2023.

Jain had reportedly gone into hiding after police raided a commercial complex in Ahmedabad in March 2023, where they first uncovered evidence of the large-scale gambling network.

The CBI added that more than 100 fugitives have been returned to India in recent years through coordination with Interpol, many of them from Gulf countries.

