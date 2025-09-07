UAE courts gain discretion on deportation in drug use cases

Deportation is no longer mandatory for individuals convicted of drug use in the UAE, following reforms that give judges discretion to assess whether removal serves justice and public safety, a legal expert said.

Previously, courts were required to deport anyone found guilty of consuming narcotics or psychotropic substances. But under Federal Law by Decree No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, deportation is now optional.

Legal consultant Alaa Nasr explained that judges can consider factors such as stable employment, family ties, clean criminal records, and a lack of threat to security before deciding against deportation. In such cases, punishment may be limited to primary penalties.

The law also applies the principle of lex mitior—favoring the more lenient interpretation—to prioritize rehabilitation and social stability when appropriate.

However, Nasr noted that deportation remains possible. The Public Prosecution retains the authority to impose administrative deportation once a judgment is final, provided it is enforced within three months of sentencing.

“Deportation, while no longer compulsory, remains a strong option for both the judiciary and prosecution,” Nasr said.