Latest NewsNews

Sharjah launches ‘Maaman’ service to aid school bus drivers in emergencies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

Police in Sharjah have rolled out a new emergency response system that connects school buses directly to authorities, ensuring faster action during breakdowns, medical incidents, or accidents.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the emirate’s Private Education Authority, is called Maaman—an Arabic word meaning “safe from danger.”

Through the system, school bus drivers can press a red button inside the vehicle to instantly alert police operations. The notification provides real-time details, including the bus’s exact location, enabling immediate coordination.

Once triggered, police officers contact the bus supervisor to assess the situation and dispatch a patrol to the site.

Authorities said the service is designed to give school transport operators peace of mind and guarantee children’s safety during their daily commute.

The program comes as students across Sharjah and the UAE returned to classrooms on August 25, with officials stressing strict adherence to transport safety protocols.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi court dismisses woman’s Dh110,000 car sale claim against assistant

2 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi firm loses labour case appeal over failure to pay Dh500 court fee

12 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi firm loses labour case appeal over failure to pay Dh500 court fee

15 mins ago
jail

Oman extradites suspect to UAE over violent home robbery

42 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button