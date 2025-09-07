Sharjah launches ‘Maaman’ service to aid school bus drivers in emergencies

Police in Sharjah have rolled out a new emergency response system that connects school buses directly to authorities, ensuring faster action during breakdowns, medical incidents, or accidents.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the emirate’s Private Education Authority, is called Maaman—an Arabic word meaning “safe from danger.”

Through the system, school bus drivers can press a red button inside the vehicle to instantly alert police operations. The notification provides real-time details, including the bus’s exact location, enabling immediate coordination.

Once triggered, police officers contact the bus supervisor to assess the situation and dispatch a patrol to the site.

Authorities said the service is designed to give school transport operators peace of mind and guarantee children’s safety during their daily commute.

The program comes as students across Sharjah and the UAE returned to classrooms on August 25, with officials stressing strict adherence to transport safety protocols.