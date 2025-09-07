Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to visit Philippines in November

A relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the Italian teen on the path to sainthood, will be in the Philippines from November 28 to December 15, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) reported Saturday.

The relic, a section of Acutis’ pericardium—the fibrous membrane surrounding the heart—will be brought from his home diocese of Assisi–Nocera Umbra–Gualdo Tadino. It will be entrusted to the Friends of Blessed Carlo Acutis Philippines.

Organizers described the visit as “a moment of renewal and celebration for the Filipino Church, especially for our youth and families,” highlighting Acutis’ reminder that the Eucharist is the “highway to Heaven.”

The pilgrimage will take place under the episcopal guidance of Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos.

Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15, was known for using technology to promote the Catholic faith. His canonization is set for September 7, 2025, making him the first millennial saint.