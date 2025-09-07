Latest NewsNews

Oman extradites suspect to UAE over violent home robbery

The Royal Oman Police announced Saturday that it extradited a man wanted in the United Arab Emirates for a violent home assault and robbery, underscoring the close security cooperation between the two Gulf nations.

Authorities said the suspect broke into a family’s home in the UAE, attacked its members with a bladed weapon, and stole gold jewelry before fleeing across the border into Oman.

He was arrested in Oman and handed over to UAE authorities following coordination between the National Central Bureaus of both countries.

The Royal Oman Police said the case highlights the effectiveness of joint security operations to ensure fugitives cannot evade justice by crossing borders.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has yet to issue a comment.

