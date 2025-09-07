Marcos says he gets emotional seeing Filipinos suffer hardships

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted he becomes emotional when he sees Filipinos struggling with daily hardships, saying they do not deserve such difficulties.

In his podcast released Saturday, Marcos was asked by journalist Vicky Morales if he was getting “teary-eyed” during their conversation. The president replied, “Yes, because I’m very upset. Because I see people having a hard time. And they don’t deserve it.”

Marcos stressed that ordinary citizens are suffering while others grow richer, despite people working hard and caring for their families.

“It’s good if they are a bad person. They should be punished. No, they are not. They didn’t do anything but work, but love their family,” he said in Filipino. “Why would you punish them? So you can get rich? That makes no sense to me.”

The remarks came as the government investigates alleged anomalies in flood control projects, including confirmed “ghost projects.” Marcos earlier revealed that about 20 percent of the P545-billion flood mitigation budget was awarded to just 15 contractors.