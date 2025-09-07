Marcos departs for state visit to Cambodia

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left Manila on Sunday for a three-day state visit to Cambodia, scheduled from September 7 to 9.

He was joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and members of the Philippine delegation aboard PR0001, which departed Villamor Air Base at 1:44 p.m.

During his absence, Marcos designated Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estella III as caretakers.

Upon arrival, Marcos is set to meet with the Filipino community in Cambodia.

His September 8 agenda includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, the late King-Father of Cambodia.

The president will also hold a summit with Cambodia’s acting head of state Hun Sen, a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet, and a business roundtable with leaders from both nations.