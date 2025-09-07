Julia Barretto urges ‘nepo babies’ to work hard instead of flaunting privilege

Actress Julia Barretto weighed in on the ongoing “nepo baby” debate, saying celebrity children who flaunt their lavish lifestyles online should instead prove themselves through hard work.

In a media interview on Saturday, Barretto acknowledged her showbiz background as the daughter of Marjorie Barretto but emphasized that her own achievements were earned through effort.

“Anak lang ako ni Marjorie Barretto. But I worked hard for what I have. Period. And I suggest you do the same,” she said, without naming anyone in particular.

Barretto has also ventured into business, recently launching her beauty line “Bee Bee” with four tinted lip conditioners inspired by her sisters. Guided by the principle “less but better,” she said she wanted to create simple, easy-to-use products.

Amid her busy schedule of acting projects and business pursuits, Barretto shared that sleep has become her greatest luxury. “Tulog talaga. Thankfully the past months I’ve been getting 7–8 hours of sleep. I really make it a point,” she added.