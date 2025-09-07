John Lloyd Cruz invites Bea Alonzo and her boyfriend, businessman Vincent Co, to visit his home

The award-winning actor left a lighthearted comment on Bea’s Instagram post from Dubrovnik, Croatia, known as a filming site for “Game of Thrones.”

“Tambay tayo dito sa bahay ’pag may time kayo ni boss Vincent,” Cruz wrote, tagging Bea. He added that he would ask his partner, artist Isabel Santos, to prepare food: “Sarap magluto ’yon.”

Bea has not publicly responded to the comment, but fans quickly flooded the thread with references to Basha and Popoy—the iconic characters she and Cruz portrayed in the hit film One More Chance.

Bea, who confirmed her relationship with Co in August, has been linked to the Puregold president since early this year. Meanwhile, Cruz confirmed his romance with Santos in 2023 after speculation about their relationship began in 2021.