Escudero seeks P250.8B cut in DPWH flood control budget

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has called for a P250.8-billion reduction in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) proposed 2026 budget, saying funds allocated for flood control projects should be redirected to more urgent sectors.

Escudero argued that the allocation – which accounts for one-third of the DPWH’s P881.3-billion proposed budget – should be reprioritized while waiting for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded flood control master plan, set to launch next year.

“Mas praktikal at makabubuti na tapyasan na muna ang pondong ilalaan para flood control at ibuhos ito sa mga sektor ng edukasyon, kalusugan, at produksyon ng pagkain,” Escudero said.

He questioned why flood control programs cornered a disproportionate share of funds compared to P13 billion for new classrooms and P52 billion for bridges, stressing that the development impact of the budget was “diluted by this irrational bias.”

The Senate president also linked reduced funding to reduced opportunities for corruption. “Ang pagbabawas ng pondo sa DPWH ay pagbabawas din ng posibilidad ng korapsyon,” he said.

House leaders have also asked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to return and revise the 2026 national budget proposal due to questionable allocations.

Amid the flood control controversy, Escudero acknowledged receiving P30 million in campaign funds from Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development, one of the top contractors for flood control projects. He denied any involvement in the firm’s business operations.