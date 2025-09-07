Dubai Police’s 901 Call Centre handles over 540,000 inquiries in first half of 2025

The Dubai Police 901 Call Centre, the emirate’s dedicated non-emergency hotline, managed 542,686 communications in the first six months of 2025, authorities announced.

The centre handled 393,000 phone calls, 96,610 emails, and 53,076 instant messages, according to Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs.

The 901 Call Centre plays a key role in reducing pressure on emergency hotlines by assisting the public with non-urgent matters, from traffic and criminal services to certificate issuance and community support.

Operating across three platforms—phone inquiries, transaction-related calls, and digital communication via email, apps, and chat—the centre uses modern technology and multilingual support to ensure quick, efficient responses.

Ibrahim praised the professionalism of Emirati teams running the centre 24/7, saying their efforts align with Dubai Police leadership’s vision of making Dubai “the safest city” and enhancing community happiness.