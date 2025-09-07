CBCP urges return of stolen funds in flood control corruption scandal

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denounced corruption in flood control projects and called for the restitution of taxpayer money lost to graft, in a pastoral letter released Saturday.

CBCP president and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said private contractors, financiers, legislators, district engineers, auditors, and political patrons “share in the plunder.”

While both Congress and the Executive Department are investigating the flood control mess, David questioned the credibility of the probes, noting that the “very institutions conducting them are themselves implicated.”

“True justice calls not only for punishment of those involved but also restitution—that stolen wealth be returned to public coffers,” David said. “Many of those implicated will not be impoverished by such reparation, yet the nation remains poor if the funds are not restored.”

He urged the youth to take part in exposing corruption, using digital platforms to “make corruption shameful again.”

David also encouraged Filipinos to be vigilant, reject patronage politics, and lead by example, while calling on leaders in government, business, and the Church to live modestly and resist excess.

“Let us rise above the floods of corruption together,” he concluded.