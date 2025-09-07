Latest NewsNews

Ajman bans parking of fuel transport vehicles in non-designated areas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 seconds ago

Vehicles carrying petroleum products will no longer be allowed to park or stop in non-designated areas under a new regulation aimed at reducing the risks of flammable and hazardous materials, officials announced Sunday.

The Ajman Media Office said the emirate’s Supreme Energy Committee will oversee enforcement by documenting violations and imposing administrative penalties.

Under the new rules, violators will face a Dh5,000 fine for the first offense, Dh10,000 for the second, and Dh20,000 plus vehicle impoundment and auction for repeated violations.

Authorities are also empowered to suspend or cancel petroleum trading permits of non-compliant companies. Violations in densely populated areas or posing threats to public safety will be immediately cleared at the violator’s expense.

The new regulation will take effect 30 days after its issuance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 483348551

UAE deports Indian national wanted for tax evasion, gambling, and money laundering

8 mins ago
545512194 1204919618342475 6695751337263460240 n

Immigration bureau clarifies OEC requirement for OFWs set by Migrant Workers department

28 mins ago
541782271 1349519916541726 1863956616267682958 n

Escudero seeks P250.8B cut in DPWH flood control budget

35 mins ago
487079109 1372083787161316 4923144785952837752 n

Julia Barretto urges ‘nepo babies’ to work hard instead of flaunting privilege

46 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button