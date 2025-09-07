Ajman bans parking of fuel transport vehicles in non-designated areas

Vehicles carrying petroleum products will no longer be allowed to park or stop in non-designated areas under a new regulation aimed at reducing the risks of flammable and hazardous materials, officials announced Sunday.

The Ajman Media Office said the emirate’s Supreme Energy Committee will oversee enforcement by documenting violations and imposing administrative penalties.

Under the new rules, violators will face a Dh5,000 fine for the first offense, Dh10,000 for the second, and Dh20,000 plus vehicle impoundment and auction for repeated violations.

Authorities are also empowered to suspend or cancel petroleum trading permits of non-compliant companies. Violations in densely populated areas or posing threats to public safety will be immediately cleared at the violator’s expense.

The new regulation will take effect 30 days after its issuance.