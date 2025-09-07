Abu Dhabi man ordered to repay Dh4 million in failed villa deal after final appeal dismissed

The emirate’s highest court has ordered a man to return Dh4 million and pay Dh50,000 in compensation after rejecting his final appeal in a villa purchase dispute.

The case stemmed from a civil suit filed by a plaintiff who said he had given the defendant Dh4.7 million to jointly purchase a villa in Abu Dhabi. According to the complaint, the defendant failed to complete the transaction, register half the property in the plaintiff’s name, or refund the money.

The plaintiff initially sought repayment and Dh300,000 in damages, later amending his claim to Dh4 million plus 9 percent annual interest and Dh1 million in compensation for material and moral damages.

The lower court ordered the defendant to repay Dh4 million and provide Dh50,000 in compensation. The ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The case was then escalated to the Court of Cassation, which dismissed the defendant’s appeal, affirmed the earlier judgments, and ordered him to pay legal costs, attorneys’ fees of Dh1,000, and forfeit his security deposit.