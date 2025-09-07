Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi firm loses labour case appeal over failure to pay Dh500 court fee

Staff Report

A company has been ordered to pay an employee Dh96,333 after the Abu Dhabi Labour Court rejected its plea for reconsideration due to non-payment of the mandatory Dh500 security deposit.

The case began when the employee filed a lawsuit seeking Dh99,250 in unpaid wages, unused leave compensation, and end-of-service benefits. He claimed he worked under a fixed-term contract with a basic monthly salary of Dh10,000 and resigned in January 2025 after months of unpaid wages.

On April 17, the Court of First Instance partially ruled in the employee’s favor, awarding him Dh96,333. The company failed to send representatives to the hearings.

The employer appealed, arguing that it had not received proper notification of the case and that the worker’s contract was an investment agreement, not a labour contract. However, the Court of Appeals dismissed the case for being filed beyond the 30-day deadline and upheld the original ruling.

When the company attempted to seek reconsideration, its request was denied because it failed to pay the Dh500 security deposit required under Articles 171–173 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The ruling requires the employer to settle the amount owed and cover court costs, highlighting the importance of following procedural rules in legal disputes.

