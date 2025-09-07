Abu Dhabi court dismisses woman’s Dh110,000 car sale claim against assistant

A civil court has thrown out a businesswoman’s lawsuit accusing her assistant of selling her car under a power of attorney and withholding Dh110,000 in proceeds, citing a lack of evidence.

The woman argued that she had authorized the man only for specific work-related tasks but claimed he used her general power of attorney to sell the car in another emirate and keep the money despite her repeated requests for repayment. She sought the full amount plus interest, fees, and costs.

The assistant denied the allegations, saying he never received any funds from the transaction. He challenged the case on jurisdiction grounds, pointing out that he resides in Dubai, but the court ruled that Abu Dhabi had proper authority since the sale was processed there.

A court-appointed expert found that the vehicle transfer was completed through Abu Dhabi’s “Tamm” digital services platform using the businesswoman’s own digital ID, with no evidence linking the assistant to the payment.

The defendant later took a supplementary oath swearing he had not collected the money. The court concluded that the plaintiff failed to present credible proof, adding that WhatsApp messages she submitted did not constitute evidence of receipt.

The judge ultimately dismissed the claim and ordered the businesswoman to cover all court fees and expenses.