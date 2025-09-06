UAE sets clear rules on returning engagement gifts under new law

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new Federal Personal Status Law that sets clear guidelines on the return of engagement gifts when an engagement ends before marriage, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Under the law, which took effect in April, gifts valued above Dh25,000 may be reclaimed if an engagement is called off. However, gifts are not required to be returned in cases such as the death of one party.

The measure distinguishes between engagement gifts and dowry, noting that only clear evidence can reclassify a gift as part of a dowry.

Court records show several disputes related to broken engagements. In one case, a man claimed fraud after spending more than Dh500,000 on gifts and cash for a promised marriage. In another, a woman was ordered to return Dh150,000 and her dowry after filing for divorce before moving into the marital home.

A third case involved a man demanding Dh700,000 worth of gifts and cash back from a woman who allegedly failed to marry him despite promises.

The law defines engagement as a man’s proposal and a woman’s acceptance, clarifying that it does not constitute marriage and that either party may withdraw.

Article 14 specifies that only conditional gifts or those exceeding Dh25,000 may be recovered, while consumable items are excluded.

Dowry paid during an engagement may also be reclaimed if the marriage contract is not completed, either in kind or by value. If the dowry was used for marriage preparations, recovery will depend on which party withdrew and for what reason.