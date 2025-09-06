UAE President, Omani Sultan discuss strengthening ties in phone call

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss the close relations and cooperation between their countries.

The two leaders reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral ties to serve mutual interests and promote the prosperity of their peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Both reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and stressed the need to advance the two-state solution as the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, expressing hopes that the occasion brings peace and stability to the Islamic world and humanity at large.