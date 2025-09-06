Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President, Omani Sultan discuss strengthening ties in phone call

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss the close relations and cooperation between their countries.

The two leaders reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral ties to serve mutual interests and promote the prosperity of their peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Both reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and stressed the need to advance the two-state solution as the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, expressing hopes that the occasion brings peace and stability to the Islamic world and humanity at large.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 20

DPWH dismisses Bulacan engineer over ghost flood control projects

19 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 1

PCIJ: Senators, House members linked to government contractors

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 17 1

Oman extradites suspect wanted in UAE for violent robbery

37 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

UAE announces registration date for 2026 Hajj season

53 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button