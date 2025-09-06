UAE announces registration date for 2026 Hajj season

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced that registration for citizens wishing to perform Hajj in the 2026 (1447 AH) season will open on September 24.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) said applications may be submitted through its official website and smart application. Full details on requirements and procedures will be released ahead of the registration period, which will close on October 9.

Awqaf urged interested individuals to prepare in advance and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria outlined in its electronic registration system, which uses advanced technologies to streamline the selection process.

For the upcoming 2025 Hajj season (1446 AH), Awqaf approved 6,228 UAE pilgrims, in line with the quota set by Saudi authorities.

Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking it at least once in their lifetime. Beyond its spiritual importance, it is also regarded as a symbol of unity, drawing millions of worshippers from across the globe.