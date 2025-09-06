Oman extradites suspect wanted in UAE for violent robbery

The Royal Oman Police announced on Saturday that it has extradited a man wanted by the United Arab Emirates in connection with a violent home assault and robbery.

Authorities said the operation was conducted in coordination with the National Central Bureaus of the Royal Oman Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior, as part of ongoing security cooperation between the two countries.

The suspect was arrested in Oman and later handed over to UAE authorities. He is accused of breaking into a family’s home, attacking its members with a bladed weapon, and stealing gold jewelry before fleeing across the border.

Omani police said the successful extradition underscores the effectiveness of joint security efforts to ensure fugitives cannot escape justice by crossing borders.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has yet to issue a statement on the case.