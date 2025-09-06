Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Oman extradites suspect wanted in UAE for violent robbery

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 mins ago

The Royal Oman Police announced on Saturday that it has extradited a man wanted by the United Arab Emirates in connection with a violent home assault and robbery.

Authorities said the operation was conducted in coordination with the National Central Bureaus of the Royal Oman Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior, as part of ongoing security cooperation between the two countries.

The suspect was arrested in Oman and later handed over to UAE authorities. He is accused of breaking into a family’s home, attacking its members with a bladed weapon, and stealing gold jewelry before fleeing across the border.

Omani police said the successful extradition underscores the effectiveness of joint security efforts to ensure fugitives cannot escape justice by crossing borders.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has yet to issue a statement on the case.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 18 1

PCIJ: Senators, House members linked to government contractors

16 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

UAE announces registration date for 2026 Hajj season

29 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 1

RCMP arrests Filipina ‘cult leader’ Romana Didulo in Saskatchewan raid

37 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 14 1

Alex Eala advances to Guadalajara 125 Open finals

58 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button