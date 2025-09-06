First Lady Liza Marcos blasts substandard work on P200-M Film Heritage Building

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos criticized the alleged substandard construction of the Philippine Film Heritage Building in Manila, a P200-million project intended to honor Filipino filmmakers and artists.

In an Instagram post, Marcos lamented that instead of a cultural landmark, the building—which was supposed to be completed on September 5—turned out to have leaking roofs, cracked walls, unfinished theaters, and stained ceilings.

“This is the so-called newly built Philippine Film Heritage Building — a P200 million project that was supposed to honor our filmmakers, writers and artists and serve as the permanent home for Philippine cinema,” Liza said.

“Instead, what did we get? Leaking roofs, cracked walls, unfinished theaters, ceilings already stained with water — all in a building that hasn’t even opened. Seriously?! MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO! Pati ito, ninakawan niyo ng dignidad,” she added.

She stressed that Filipino artists deserve respect and “not this rotten monument of incompetence.”

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the deficiencies, saying the Marcos administration has flagged not only questionable flood control projects but also other infrastructure initiatives.

Castro identified the contractor as Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor Inc., owned by the Discayas. She noted issues such as the improper placement of downspouts and poor finishing of one elevator.