DPWH dismisses Bulacan engineer over ghost flood control projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has dismissed Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara after finding him guilty of grave misconduct, disloyalty, neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In a seven-page decision, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon cited the discovery of non-existent flood control projects in Barangay Piel, Baliwag, and Barangay Perez, Bulacan, which were already fully paid for by the government.

“Respondent’s (Alcantara) failure to safeguard public interest resulting in the payment of ‘ghost’ projects tarnished the image and integrity of DPWH,” the decision read.

Alcantara’s dismissal, effective September 4, 2025, carries the accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from holding public office and forfeiture of retirement benefits.

Dizon said the DPWH will recommend the filing of criminal charges against Alcantara and other individuals linked to the anomalous projects. He added that another ghost flood control project in Plaridel, Bulacan was also found to have been cleared by Alcantara.

“Ito ay isang babala sa mga opisyal at kawani ng DPWH na responsable sa mga ghost at substandard projects, dahil kagaya nga ng sinabi ni Pangulo, hindi natin hahayaan na hindi mapanagot ang mga tiwali sa pamahalaan,” said Dizon.

The DPWH chief earlier announced that former assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez, construction section chief engineer Jaypee Mendoza, and accountant Juanito Mendoza of the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office will also face administrative and criminal charges over their alleged involvement in the projects.